Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

