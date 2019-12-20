OneLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $411,059.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, BitForex and Hotbit. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $411,059.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,220,045 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx, UEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

