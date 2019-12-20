OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £1,095,000 in Stock

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OSB opened at GBX 422 ($5.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.35. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.