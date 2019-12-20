Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86, 538,824 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 582% from the average session volume of 78,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. Ooma’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $360,865. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 58.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

