Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,545. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

