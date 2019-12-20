OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) rose 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 793,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 214,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Cowen began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit