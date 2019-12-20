OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) rose 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 793,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 214,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPTN. Cowen began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

