Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.70

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 136771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

