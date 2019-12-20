Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.70

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 136771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit