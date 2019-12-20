Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading Up 1.1%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.86, 20,512 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 23,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

