Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock acquired 55,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

