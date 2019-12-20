Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $16.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
ORCC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 2,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,534. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,652,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $21,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $8,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
