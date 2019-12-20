Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $16.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ORCC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 2,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,534. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,652,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $21,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $8,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

