Oxycoin (OXY) Price Up 9% This Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market cap of $59,961.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.