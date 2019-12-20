Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Down 2.4%

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 2,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

