PAXEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,696.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, PAXEX has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,696.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004630 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015719 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.