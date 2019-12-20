PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PDC Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PDC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cfra raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,886,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 455.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

