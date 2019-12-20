Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 525 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON PSON opened at GBX 626.73 ($8.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 769.64. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.