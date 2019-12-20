Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

LON HSTN opened at GBX 116.96 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $499.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44. Hansteen has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

