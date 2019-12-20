Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON:DVO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.40 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.91. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 6,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

