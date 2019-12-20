Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price on shares of Pure Wafer in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

PUR opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 24.91 and a current ratio of 25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.22. Pure Wafer has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.40 ($0.62).

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

