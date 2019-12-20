Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $41,888.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.74 or 0.02616223 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00582843 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,831,290 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, YoBit, WEX, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

