PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNNT. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $441.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 317,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

