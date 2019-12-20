PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $312,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $314,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 514,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,336. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

