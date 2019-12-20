Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 468,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 513,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth $43,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Phunware by 649.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit