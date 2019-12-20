Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 468,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 513,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.
Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.
