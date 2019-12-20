Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.34.

DOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 95,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

