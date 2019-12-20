Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Achieves $636,054.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $636,054.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00068548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00603184 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000847 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,223,999 coins and its circulating supply is 413,963,563 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.