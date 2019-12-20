Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $230.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.20.

DXCM stock opened at $216.33 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 721.10 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $372,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,178.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in DexCom by 10.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 22,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

