PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $9,511.00 and $20.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

