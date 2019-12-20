PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.53 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

