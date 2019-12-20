PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.91.
Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.53 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
