Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTE. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTE opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $148,579. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Polarityte by 415.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Polarityte by 166.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

