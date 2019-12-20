Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Up 9%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 807,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 458,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,986 shares during the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

