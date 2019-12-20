PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. PolyOne also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.
PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
