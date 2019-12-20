PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. PolyOne also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

