PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.78.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.