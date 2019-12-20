Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PBH opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

