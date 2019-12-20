ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.98, 6,979 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $238,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

