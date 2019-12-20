ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.31

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 2086702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.