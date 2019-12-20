ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.99, 51,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 769,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

