ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Trading Down 1.1%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.