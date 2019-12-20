ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) shares fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit