ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Down 1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) shares fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 77,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

