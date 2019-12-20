ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Trading Down 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)’s stock price were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.01, approximately 791 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 3.04% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

