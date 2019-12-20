Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

PTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.25. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

