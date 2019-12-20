Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.03

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.13. Psychemedics shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Psychemedics by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 318,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Psychemedics by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.