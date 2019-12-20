Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.21 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $160.21 million and approximately $289.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00023096 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HBUS, Bithumb and Huobi. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006175 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,000,524 coins and its circulating supply is 96,250,504 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Ovis, EXX, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, LBank, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns, Liquid, Allcoin, BigONE, GOPAX, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Coinsuper, CoinEx, HBUS, Cobinhood, Exrates, DragonEX, Bithumb, Liqui, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Upbit, BCEX, Bleutrade, Coinrail, Coinone, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitfinex, DigiFinex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

