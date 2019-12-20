Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $33,139.96. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $72,658.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock worth $388,538. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

