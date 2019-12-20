QuickLogic Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 24th (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 24th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. QuickLogic has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.19.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.