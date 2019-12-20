Rankingball Gold Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold