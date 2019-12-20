Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $167.24

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and traded as high as $169.29. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 130,970 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.