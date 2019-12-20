Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Receives C$12.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.00. 159,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.91. Real Matters has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.