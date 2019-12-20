REAL Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $291,294.00 and $8,803.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01215405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

