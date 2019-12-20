RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.87 on Monday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

