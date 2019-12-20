Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

RDFN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

