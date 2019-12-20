Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Lowered to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REG. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,141. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 128.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

